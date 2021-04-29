Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Update

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MHGVY traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $25.60. 20,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,349. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. Mowi ASA has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $26.29.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MHGVY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities lowered Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

