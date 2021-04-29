Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,000 shares, an increase of 135.3% from the March 31st total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Moxian stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.00. 6,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,997. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. Moxian has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Moxian in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Moxian in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moxian in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Moxian Company Profile

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

