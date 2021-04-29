MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MP. Cowen began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.50.

MP Materials stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.06. 7,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,509,063. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.09. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 1,229.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

