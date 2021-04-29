M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $163.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “M&T Bank has a decent earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The first-quarter results reflected rising loan and deposit balances, along with elevated expenses. The company's product and balance-sheet diversification efforts, supported by a strong capital position, seem impressive. Further, the bank’s steady capital-deployment activities reflect its robust liquidity position. However, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Given the company’s ongoing investments operational infrastructure and technology, its expenses are likely to remain elevated. Moreover, major exposure to commercial real estate loans and muted credit quality are headwinds. Notably, in February, it entered into an all-stock deal to acquire People's United.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $156.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.79. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

