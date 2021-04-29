M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Shares Gap Down to $155.65

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $155.65, but opened at $152.06. M&T Bank shares last traded at $155.55, with a volume of 1,129 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.50 and its 200-day moving average is $134.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 675.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 32,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 26.4% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 99,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,101,000 after acquiring an additional 20,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

