MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTUAY. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:MTUAY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $134.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.95 and a 200-day moving average of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.60.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.51%.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

