MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTUAY. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
OTCMKTS:MTUAY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $134.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.95 and a 200-day moving average of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.60.
About MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.
