MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.10

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$51.10 and traded as high as C$54.06. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$53.73, with a volume of 102,373 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTY shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$127.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.40 million. Analysts predict that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.1800003 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$206,337,993.

About MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

