MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.10

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$51.10 and traded as high as C$54.06. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$53.73, with a volume of 102,373 shares traded.
Several research analysts have weighed in on MTY shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58.
In related news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$206,337,993.
About MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.
