Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.88

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 7118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms purchased 9,884 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $129,875.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $282,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,949,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,644 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,491,000 after acquiring an additional 492,687 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,585,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,006,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,030,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

