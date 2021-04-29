Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$14.75

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a report issued on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MTL. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cormark upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.60.

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$13.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$5.07 and a 12-month high of C$13.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.93.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$297.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.48%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

