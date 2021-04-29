Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Insider Jerry S. Lanchbury Sells 40,000 Shares

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $1,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,627,365.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,977,000 after buying an additional 1,430,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,461,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after buying an additional 242,931 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after buying an additional 170,791 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

