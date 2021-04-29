Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.00 and last traded at $82.00. 2,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 219,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.41.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.12 and its 200-day moving average is $71.24. The firm has a market cap of $782.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. On average, analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

