Nash Exchange 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $471,833.00 (NEX)

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Nash Exchange has a market capitalization of $72.56 million and approximately $471,833.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nash Exchange coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00004415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nash Exchange has traded up 130.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00062832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.00280608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $589.50 or 0.01099515 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00026186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.26 or 0.00718584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,676.56 or 1.00116224 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nash Exchange was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial . The official message board for Nash Exchange is medium.com/nashsocial . The official website for Nash Exchange is nash.io . The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

