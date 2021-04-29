Nathan J. Schultz Sells 30,000 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Stock

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,770,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $23,745,678.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CHGG opened at $95.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of -477.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.54. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,002,000 after acquiring an additional 249,377 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,969,000 after acquiring an additional 466,328 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,854,000 after acquiring an additional 103,271 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,568,000 after acquiring an additional 431,515 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $113,733,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHGG. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.78.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

