National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) – National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective (down from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.50 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.80.

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$35.66 on Tuesday. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$19.13 and a 1 year high of C$35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a current ratio of 15.84 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$16.86 billion during the quarter.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings bought 366,746 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$12,259,181.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 366,746 shares in the company, valued at C$12,259,181.87. Also, Senior Officer Paul Mahon acquired 35,300 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$958,659.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 197,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,376,261.65. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 417,546 shares of company stock worth $13,638,420.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.