National Bank Financial Initiates Coverage on Tecsys (TSE:TCS)

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Tecsys (TSE:TCS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a C$55.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

TSE:TCS opened at C$46.65 on Tuesday. Tecsys has a one year low of C$20.42 and a one year high of C$66.58. The stock has a market cap of C$674.79 million and a P/E ratio of 120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.07.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$31.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tecsys will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

