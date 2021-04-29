NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 44,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,514,225 shares.The stock last traded at $5.54 and had previously closed at $5.47.

NWG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.54.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.0838 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 123,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 157,949 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 324,774 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 872,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,921 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 339,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

