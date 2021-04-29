Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Trading Up 4.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)’s stock price shot up 4.8% on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $15.50. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Navient traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $16.98. 98,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,103,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 337,684 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,260,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

