NCR Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,206 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,068% compared to the typical daily volume of 360 put options.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 44.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 69.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.84. NCR has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $46.08.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

