Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $57.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,668,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,634,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,868. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth $350,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth $759,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth $224,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

