Needham & Company LLC Cuts Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $108.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $158.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CJS Securities downgraded Haemonetics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.00.

NYSE HAE opened at $68.25 on Monday. Haemonetics has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $142.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.26 and a 200 day moving average of $114.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,194 shares of company stock worth $1,777,115. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 267.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 44.7% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

