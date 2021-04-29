Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,963 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $506.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $224.59 billion, a PE ratio of 81.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $393.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $527.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

