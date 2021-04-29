New Jersey Resources (NJR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect New Jersey Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NJR opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $696,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.