New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 18,104 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,610 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,104 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owned about 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after purchasing an additional 29,935 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

COP traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.18. 300,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,575,234. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

