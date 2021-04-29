New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires New Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $339,946.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,683.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $203,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,726 shares of company stock worth $2,416,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.92. The company had a trading volume of 17,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,325. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.05 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

