New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Makes New Investment in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $55,265,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $31,601,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,598,000 after buying an additional 436,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,595.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 384,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,080,000 after buying an additional 361,709 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded down $5.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.78. 15,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,586. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.10 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

