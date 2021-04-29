New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Takes $879,000 Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $3,406,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRDM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.26. 79,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,001. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $11,453,118.60. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BWS Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

