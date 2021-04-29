New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,246,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,748,000 after purchasing an additional 266,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,194,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,902,000 after purchasing an additional 497,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $56,061,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 357,511 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,421,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,563,000 after purchasing an additional 79,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NYCB. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

