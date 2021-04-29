New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,857 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $19,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $89,825.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,662,836.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $5,159,914. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $138.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

