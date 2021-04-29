New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,802 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 12,996 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Akamai Technologies worth $21,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.44.

AKAM stock opened at $108.98 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.89.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,888 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,477 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.