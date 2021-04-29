New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,130 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Ventas worth $23,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 783,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,860,000 after acquiring an additional 95,041 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 3,980.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,360,000 after acquiring an additional 564,128 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,116,000 after acquiring an additional 97,443 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 568.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 300,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 255,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.16.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,496,242.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VTR stock opened at $55.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

