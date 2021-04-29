New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 367,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,766 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $22,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.97. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.