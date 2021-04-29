New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $20,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,044,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS stock opened at $286.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.93 and a 200-day moving average of $251.76. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $300.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.63.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

