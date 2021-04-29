New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,052 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,052 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Edison International worth $24,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Edison International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 313,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after purchasing an additional 47,277 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,290,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

