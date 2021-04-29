Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will announce $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $9.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

NWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

Newell Brands stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 19.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 58,437 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

