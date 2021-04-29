NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 96.67 ($1.26).

Several analysts have recently commented on NRR shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NRR opened at GBX 102.20 ($1.34) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 100.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 83.76. NewRiver REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The stock has a market cap of £313.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.64.

In other news, insider Mark Davies sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total transaction of £177,600 ($232,035.54).

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

