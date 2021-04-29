News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Position Lowered by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in News were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth $102,780,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth $52,005,000. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth $35,122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth $20,856,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter worth $8,845,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. News Co. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

