NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. NexPoint Residential Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.290-2.290 EPS.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.91. 94,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,955. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.83.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.