NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 2,832 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 42,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 143,639 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jonestrading restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of ORC opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $526.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.00 and a beta of 1.36. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.98%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

