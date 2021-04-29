NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 1,654.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in POSCO were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in POSCO by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 870,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,244,000 after buying an additional 154,917 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in POSCO in the 4th quarter worth $8,299,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in POSCO by 1,482.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 109,644 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in POSCO by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 39,050 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in POSCO by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 643,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after buying an additional 22,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $84.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. POSCO has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $84.81.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that POSCO will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

