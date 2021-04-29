NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The AES were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the third quarter worth about $8,668,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The AES by 19.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of The AES by 0.8% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 288,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The AES by 19.4% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 108,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 17,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The AES in the third quarter valued at about $1,343,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of AES stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

