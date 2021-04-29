NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Sysco by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY stock opened at $83.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,188.97, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average of $74.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

