NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $95,000 Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $425.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 175.94, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.00.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.86, for a total transaction of $664,390.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,660 shares of company stock valued at $17,396,809. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

