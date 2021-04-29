NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 5.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

AON opened at $238.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.18. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $240.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

