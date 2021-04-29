NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 617 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Snap were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $62.04 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $141,216.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,604 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,272.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,469,463 shares of company stock valued at $88,079,591 over the last 90 days.

SNAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

