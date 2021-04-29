NFI Group (NFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect NFI Group to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$927.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$838.85 million.

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$27.97 on Thursday. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$13.03 and a 12-month high of C$32.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is -20.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFI shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

