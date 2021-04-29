NFTX Hashmasks Index Price Reaches $1,398.78 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $783,318.40 and $4,296.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for $1,398.78 or 0.02571958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00067503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00078167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $457.93 or 0.00842001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00098402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.13 or 0.07976573 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 560 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

