NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,569 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 2.2% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $22,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.65. The company had a trading volume of 69,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.05 and its 200-day moving average is $135.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.58 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.