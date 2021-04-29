Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,336,600 shares, a growth of 313.1% from the March 31st total of 1,291,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53,366.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NPCPF remained flat at $$15.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.97. Nippon Paint has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Nippon Paint had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nippon Paint will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

