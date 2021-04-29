Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $44,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,716. The stock has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.77. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $203.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

