Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 88,963 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 303,837 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 88,963 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $42,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $153.94. The stock had a trading volume of 27,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $153.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

